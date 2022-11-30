Watch Now
A warming trend will bring November to a close

Posted at 7:02 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 21:02:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warming trend arrives as we get ready to say goodbye to November.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week and overnight lows will climb back into the lower 50s by the weekend.

The first weekend of December will bring a slight chance of showers to southeastern Arizona as some sub-tropical moisture moves north.

The best chance of rain will occur southeast of Tucson, but even the metro area will see a few light showers.

A nice way to finish November!

Cuyler Diggs

