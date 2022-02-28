A warming trend through the middle of the week will have us feeling like spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice warming trend has kicked into gear and will have us feeling like spring by the middle of the week.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s with overnight lows climbing back into the 40s and even some 50s.

The spring-like weather won't last long as another round of unsettled winter-like weather arrives by the weekend.

Gusty wind and cooler will accompany this next wave of chilly weather, but most moisture will stay north of southern Arizona.

For now, we can look forward to much warmer temperatures through the middle of the week.

Cuyler Diggs

