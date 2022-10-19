A warming trend returns through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warming trend has returned to southern Arizona and will have us feeling warmer through the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s, but another low pressure system will sweep across the region to bring a quick cooling trend by the end of the weekend.

This next system will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, but most of us will only see light accumulation.

By the beginning of next week, high temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

It's that time of the year when layered clothing is a good choice!

Cuyler Diggs

