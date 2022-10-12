A warming trend returns for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beautiful fall weather continues and will take us through the end of the week.

Warmer temperatures arrive and we'll be seeing highs in the lower 90s before another cooling trend arrives for the weekend.

The cooling trend will be the result of another low pressure system moving across Arizona.

This system will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur Sunday and the best chance of measurable rain will occur over the mountains.

We'll welcome another round of showers!

Cuyler Diggs

