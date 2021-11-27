A warming trend for the remainder of the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have a beautiful stretch of weather heading our way as high pressure returns to southern Arizona.

Plenty of sunshine, less wind and a warming trend will all be part of the forecast as we finish the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, by Sunday, and even approach 80° for much of next week.

Don't be fooled by the warm days because the overnight lows will still drop into the chilly mid to upper 40s.

Now would be another one of those times to schedule some outdoor fun and activities!

Cuyler Diggs

