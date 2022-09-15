Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warming trend arrives for the end of the week

A warming trend arrives for the end of the week
Posted at 7:56 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 22:56:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Drier air returns to the desert through the end of the week and will allow high temperatures to climb back to 100° by the end of the week.

Along with warmer daytime highs, we'll also feel slightly cooler overnight lows.

The drier air allows air to cool down quicker and we'll see lows dipping into the upper 60s going into the weekend.

Early next week, a low pressure system will drop south over central California and will help pull some moisture back over southern Arizona.

This will lead to a chance of thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monsoon isn't finished, yet!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018