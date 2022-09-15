A warming trend arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air returns to the desert through the end of the week and will allow high temperatures to climb back to 100° by the end of the week.

Along with warmer daytime highs, we'll also feel slightly cooler overnight lows.

The drier air allows air to cool down quicker and we'll see lows dipping into the upper 60s going into the weekend.

Early next week, a low pressure system will drop south over central California and will help pull some moisture back over southern Arizona.

This will lead to a chance of thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monsoon isn't finished, yet!

Cuyler Diggs

