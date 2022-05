TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is building over the Southwest and will allow our temperatures to climb through the end of the week.

High temperatures will reach the low 100s by Thursday and will stay around 100 degrees through Memorial Day weekend.

Dry conditions will carry through the weekend and will keep wildfire danger high.

We still don't see any sign of rain heading for southern Arizona.

We'll have to keep hoping for an early monsoon.

Cuyler Diggs

