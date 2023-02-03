A warmer, windy finish to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some gusty wind will return as we bring the week to a close, but warmer temperatures will continue to be the main weather feature.

This weekend, the wind settles down and temperatures climb as spring-like weather arrives.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s through Sunday, but a weak system will arrive Monday along with cooler temperatures and some more wind.

We're entering that time of the year when our temperatures can fluctuate quite a bit in a short time.

For now, we can look forward to some warmer afternoons!

Cuyler Diggs

