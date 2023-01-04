Watch Now
A warmer weather pattern returns to southern Arizona

Posted at 7:56 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 21:56:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest winter weather is moving east and will open the door for some warmer weather to return to southern Arizona.

The main storm track will shift north and keep the coldest air along with rain and snow well to our north.

Highs will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s to finish the week and that trend will carry all the way into the start of next week.

Temperatures will remain cold enough, in the mountains, to keep the snow around for those who wish to play in the snow.

A little something for everyone to start the year!

Cuyler Diggs

