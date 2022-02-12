A warm weekend with a winter storm waiting in the wings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are in for some beautiful weekend weather as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast.

Saturday will be a bit gusty, but temperatures will pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a great day to take the party outside as highs approach 80° and we'll have a good chance of seeing 80° on Valentine's Day.

By the middle of next week, the warm weather comes to a screeching halt as another winter-like storm moves into the region.

By Tuesday, strong wind will lead to much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and mountain snow for Wednesday.

Temperatures will come crashing down as highs drop into the upper 50s by Wednesday.

Make the most of the warm weather while it lasts!

Have a great weekend and best of luck to your team on Sunday!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

