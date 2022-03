TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hello 90s!

A few passing clouds today as highs likely soar to our first 90° of the year for Tucson.

We will hit low 90s again Saturday before windy and cooler air starts to move in Sunday and Monday.

A chance for showers will move across southeast Arizona, with the best chance late Monday night through Tuesday.

Highs will briefly drop to the low 60s Tuesday before climbing back to seasonal norms by the end of next week.

April Madison

