A warm Valentine's Day, then windy Tuesday as our next weather system approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy Valentine's Day! We'll see a few more warm days before our next weather system arrives.
Sunny and unseasonably warm today. Tucson will warm to 81°.
Wind gusts will start to pick up tonight, and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.
WIND ADVISORY: Plus blowing dust and fire concerns all day Tuesday.
These strong winds will precede a winter storm system that will bring a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday, and much cooler air Wednesday and Thursday.
April Madison
