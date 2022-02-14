Watch
A warm Valentine's Day, then windy Tuesday as our next weather system approaches

Warm today, windy tomorrow
Posted at 5:50 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 07:56:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy Valentine's Day! We'll see a few more warm days before our next weather system arrives.

Sunny and unseasonably warm today. Tucson will warm to 81°.

Wind gusts will start to pick up tonight, and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

WIND ADVISORY: Plus blowing dust and fire concerns all day Tuesday.

These strong winds will precede a winter storm system that will bring a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday, and much cooler air Wednesday and Thursday.

April Madison

