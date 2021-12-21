A warm start to winter, but some changes are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter will officially begin with some warm temperatures as highs climb into the low to mid-70s despite lots of high clouds.

The high clouds will be coming in ahead of a strong low pressure system located over the Pacific Ocean.

Eventually, we'll get enough moisture to produce some showers by Thursday afternoon and evening.

The showers will continue into Christmas Eve and we'll continue to have a chance of showers all the way through Christmas weekend.

High temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week and snow levels will remain quite high.

We might see some light rain, but a white Christmas will not be seen across southeastern Arizona.

Cuyler Diggs

