A warm start to winter brings a chance of showers by Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of mid and high level moisture will continue to bring plenty of clouds to our skies over the next few days.

Eventually, we'll squeeze some rain out of those clouds and the best chance of that happening will be on Christmas Eve.

If you're looking for a white Christmas, it looks like you'll have to go to the White Mountains or to the Rim Country of northern Arizona.

A relatively warm air mass will keep snow levels quite high through Christmas, but some mountain areas could see up to a half-inch of rain by Christmas Day.

Lower elevations will see lighter amounts of rainfall and slightly cooler temperatures as highs drop into the 60s by Christmas.

Enjoy the mild start to winter!

Cuyler Diggs

