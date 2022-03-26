A warm start to the weekend with some big changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After reaching 90° for the first time this year, in Tucson, we'll see 90s to start the weekend.

We'll also see lots of high clouds as another winter-like storm system approaches the Southwest.

This next system will bring a combination of clouds, wind, cooler air, rain and even some mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

By Tuesday, snow levels will drop down to just below 7,000' and lower elevations will see up to around a half-inch of rain.

The biggest change will be a significant drop in temperatures with highs falling back into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday.

Clearing skies and 70s will return for the remainder of next week.

Our wacky, wild weather ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

