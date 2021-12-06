A warm start to the week, but a chance for rain and much cooler air by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and warmer than average today, with a high near 80°.
Cooler daytime temperatures can be expected starting Tuesday as the first of two weather systems passes through the region.
A second, colder weather system will impact the area on Thursday into Friday, bringing gusty winds followed by increasing precipitation chances by Friday morning.
Highs will drop to the low 60s Friday and Saturday.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter