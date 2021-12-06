Watch
A warm start to the week, but a chance for rain and much cooler air by the end of the week

Much cooler air coming
Posted at 6:09 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:09:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and warmer than average today, with a high near 80°.

Cooler daytime temperatures can be expected starting Tuesday as the first of two weather systems passes through the region.

A second, colder weather system will impact the area on Thursday into Friday, bringing gusty winds followed by increasing precipitation chances by Friday morning.

Highs will drop to the low 60s Friday and Saturday.

April Madison

