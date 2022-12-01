A warm start to December with some rain on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We had a nice finish to November and the great weather will take us right into December.

Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows climbing into the lower 50s by the weekend.

The bigger story will be the good chance of rain we have coming our way this weekend.

Sub-tropical moisture will arrive and produce some rain on Saturday, Sunday and possibly into Monday.

Some higher elevations could see up to an inch of rain over the 2 or 3 day stretch and Tucson could see up to a half-inch of accumulation.

This is great news because we have been so dry over the last couple of months!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

