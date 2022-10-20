Watch Now
A warm finish to the week with more changes on the way

Posted at 6:56 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 21:56:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Warmer temperatures will stay with us to finish the week as we await another round of weather changes for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s through Saturday, but temperatures will fall back into the 70s as another area of low pressure sweeps across the area over the weekend.

Gusty wind along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday and Sunday.

The best chance of rain will occur in the mountains to the northeast of Tucson.

Cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast to begin next week.

Cuyler Diggs

