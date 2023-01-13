A warm finish to the week with changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The end of the week will be an outstanding time to get outside because temperatures will be nearing record highs across southern Arizona.

This will be the warm before the storm as two Pacific storm systems will prepare to impact the region.

The first storm will arrive Sunday morning and the second will arrive Tuesday morning with each storm bringing wind, colder air, rain and some mountain snow.

The best chance of precipitation will occur Sunday and Tuesday, but most accumulation will occur with the second storm.

By Wednesday afternoon, most rain totals will total less than a half-inch and snow totals will amount up to 8" above 7,000'.

Better enjoy outside activities while the good weather lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

