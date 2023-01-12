A warm finish to the week will lead to a big cool down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice warming trend is going to bring near record high temperatures as we finish the week.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s which will be the warm before the next storm.

By Sunday, a swift shift back to cooler temperatures along with rain and some mountain snow will return to southeastern Arizona.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue through the middle of the week and will have our high temperatures struggling to reach 60° by Tuesday.

The best chance of rain and mountain snow will occur Sunday and Tuesday with most rain totals under a half-inch.

The roller coaster ride of weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

