A warm finish to the week before another cold front arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We enter another warming trend as we head into the second half of the week.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s before another cold front sweeps across the area on Super Bowl Sunday which will bring more wind, cooler temperatures, light rain and some mountain snow.

This next system won't produce much accumulation of rain and snow, but it will bring a big cool down for the beginning of next week.

By Monday, highs will fall back into the upper 50s and recover into the mid-60s for Tuesday.

If you have an outdoor Super Bowl party planned, make sure you have a back-up plan to move the party inside!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

