Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warm finish to the week before another cold front arrives

A warm finish to the week before another cold front arrives
Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 21:28:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We enter another warming trend as we head into the second half of the week.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s before another cold front sweeps across the area on Super Bowl Sunday which will bring more wind, cooler temperatures, light rain and some mountain snow.

This next system won't produce much accumulation of rain and snow, but it will bring a big cool down for the beginning of next week.

By Monday, highs will fall back into the upper 50s and recover into the mid-60s for Tuesday.

If you have an outdoor Super Bowl party planned, make sure you have a back-up plan to move the party inside!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018