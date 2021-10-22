Watch
A warm finish to the week

Posted at 7:19 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 22:19:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will stay with us to finish the week and head into the weekend.

The storm track remains north of our area, but we will feel the effects of a couple of weather systems as they pass over the West.

A few high clouds and some breezy conditions will arrive for Saturday and another round of gusty wind will arrive early next week.

Unfortunately, we won't see a significant chance of rain with these storm systems.

Most moisture will stay well north of southern Arizona, so our rain gauges will remain empty for now.

Cuyler Diggs

Cuyler Diggs
