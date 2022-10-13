A warm end to the week with more rain on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will be running above seasonal averages to finish the week as we wait for a low pressure system to arrive over the weekend.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s before cooling all the way down into the upper 70s by Sunday.

The low pressure system will also bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms back to southern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur from Saturday into Sunday with the mountains having the best chance at receiving measurable rain.

It's nice to have some more rain in the forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

