Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A warm end to the week with more rain on the way

A warm end to the week with more rain on the way
Posted at 7:11 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 22:11:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — High temperatures will be running above seasonal averages to finish the week as we wait for a low pressure system to arrive over the weekend.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s before cooling all the way down into the upper 70s by Sunday.

The low pressure system will also bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms back to southern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur from Saturday into Sunday with the mountains having the best chance at receiving measurable rain.

It's nice to have some more rain in the forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018