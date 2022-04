TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warm up continues!

Highs will climb to the upper 80s today, and 90s this weekend through next week.

Expect a few passing clouds today, along with breezy winds from time to time over the weekend.

Monday will bring highs in the mid 90s. Fun Fact: Monday's current record stands at 98°, set back in 1989.

Have a wonderful weekend.

April Madison

