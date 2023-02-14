Watch Now
A very windy and cold weather system approaching

Strong wind and winter weather warnings
A windy winter blast coming
Posted at 5:01 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 08:04:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming extremely windy and partly cloudy ahead of the next cold system.

An approaching storm will result in strong, potentially damaging winds developing this afternoon and
continuing through tonight.

Precipitation will move south over the area tonight and continue into Wednesday morning with snow levels
dropping to around 2,500 feet.

Blowing dust is a possibility across the lower elevations with blowing snow over the higher terrain. 

Then cold air behind the storm will result in very cold low temperatures Thursday morning.

A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with another storm expected late in the weekend into
early next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

