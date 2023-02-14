A very windy and cold weather system approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming extremely windy and partly cloudy ahead of the next cold system.

An approaching storm will result in strong, potentially damaging winds developing this afternoon and

continuing through tonight.

Precipitation will move south over the area tonight and continue into Wednesday morning with snow levels

dropping to around 2,500 feet.

Blowing dust is a possibility across the lower elevations with blowing snow over the higher terrain.

Then cold air behind the storm will result in very cold low temperatures Thursday morning.

A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with another storm expected late in the weekend into

early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

