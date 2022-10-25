A very cold start to this Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Freezing temps for areas south and east of Tucson this morning but warming up this afternoon.
The freeze warning will expire by 8 AM, then temps will be about 10-15° warmer by this afternoon.
Highs will climb through tomorrow, then slightly cooler again to end the work week.
A weak weather system will pass to our north on Thursday bringing breezy winds and a few degrees of cooling to the area. Otherwise, quiet weather through the weekend.
Meteorologist April Madison
