TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A system brushing by to our north will bring a very slight 10-20% chance for rain this morning, along with flurries possible as low 2,500.'

Very cold air will accompany this system with a widespread Hard Freeze expected the next several mornings.

After a rather cold Tuesday morning, temps are expected to moderate with no precipitation expected for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

