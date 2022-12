TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!

It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning.

Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few days.

Temps should start to rebound closer to seasonal norms by the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS