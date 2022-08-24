Watch Now
A typical daily monsoon pattern continues through Thursday

Afternoon and evening storm chances
A typical monsoon pattern today and tomorrow
Posted at 5:18 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:03:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Isolated storms will continue to move from east to west across southern Arizona this afternoon and evening.

The usual hot spots will be in areas south and east of Tucson, with a 50% chance for storms making it to the Tucson area.

A gradual drying trend will develop Friday into early next week, resulting in less storm coverage each day. 

Near or slightly below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with a bit of a warm up expected early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Scripps National Desk
