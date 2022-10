TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sunny Halloween will lead to a fang-tastic night!

Seasonal highs to end the month, then a much colder weather system will impact the second half of the week.

This storm system will bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday, along with much cooler air.

Highs will drop from near 80° Wednesday, to the low 60s by Friday in Tucson.

