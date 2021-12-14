A strong, windy, and much colder storm approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today, with morning showers moving to the northeast by late morning, possibly lingering through early afternoon across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Staying warm today, then becoming very windy with a stronger and colder system arriving late tonight through Wednesday morning.

Wind advisories go in effect at 2 PM, and continue through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

This next stronger and colder storm will bring chances for showers and higher elevation snow mainly overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Colder air will move in on Wednesday with high temperatures dropping well below average.

Near normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

