Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A strong, windy, and much colder storm approaching

Strong wind, rain, and colder air
Posted at 7:23 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 09:26:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today, with morning showers moving to the northeast by late morning, possibly lingering through early afternoon across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Staying warm today, then becoming very windy with a stronger and colder system arriving late tonight through Wednesday morning.

Wind advisories go in effect at 2 PM, and continue through 5 AM tomorrow morning.

This next stronger and colder storm will bring chances for showers and higher elevation snow mainly overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Colder air will move in on Wednesday with high temperatures dropping well below average.

Near normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018