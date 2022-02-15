Watch
A strong cold front will bring a return to winter-like conditions across southern Arizona

Posted at 7:39 PM, Feb 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our brief taste of spring will be swept away by a strong cold front that is heading for Arizona.

Tuesday, strong wind will create blowing dust and high wildfire danger throughout southeastern Arizona.

High Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

Some wind gusts will go as high as 50 mph as the cold front brings much colder air to the region.

Some light rain and some light snow, down to 4,500', will fall as the system moves across the area on Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week, but warmer temperatures will return for the weekend.

Be careful with the strong wind we expect throughout the day on Tuesday!

Cuyler Diggs

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

