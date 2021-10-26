A strong cold front is bringing a big cool down our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will bring much cooler air and a chance of showers to southern Arizona as we head into Tuesday morning.

This system doesn't have much moisture to work with, so most of us will barely see enough rain to wet the sidewalks.

We will notice much cooler temperatures as highs drop into the lower 70s for Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will start out chilly with lows dropping into the 40s.

The chill won't last long as high pressure quickly returns and temperatures jump back into the 80s for the end of the week and into Halloween weekend.

Keep the jackets handy through the middle of the week!

Cuyler Diggs

