A soggy and chilly start to the new year

Light to moderate showers continue today
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 08:05:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Light to moderate showers will continue, off and on, through late morning.

Expect diminishing, but isolated, showers through the afternoon. This will keep temps
several degrees below normal.

A secondary wave will pass through early Tuesday with another chance for valley rain and
mountain snow.

This system is expected to be weaker than the previous.

Drier weather is forecast later this week with warming temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

