A soggy and chilly start to the new year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Light to moderate showers will continue, off and on, through late morning.

Expect diminishing, but isolated, showers through the afternoon. This will keep temps

several degrees below normal.

A secondary wave will pass through early Tuesday with another chance for valley rain and

mountain snow.

This system is expected to be weaker than the previous.

Drier weather is forecast later this week with warming temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

