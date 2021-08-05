A slight uptick in storm chances returns to the forecast, along with cooler temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot for the majority of the day!

We will spend most of the day with lots of sunshine, allowing highs to peak around 105° in Tucson.

A gradual increase in clouds and storm chances this afternoon and evening, with a 10-30% of rain in Tucson.

Today into the weekend we will see a slow downward trend in temperatures, and a low to mid grade Monsoon pattern will return through next week.

Find ways to stay cool and hydrated until we get that rain-cooled air.

April Madison

