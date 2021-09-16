Watch
A slight cooling trend arrives as high pressure breaks down

Posted at 7:41 PM, Sep 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is weakening and that will allow our temperatures to cool down just a few degrees.

By the weekend, highs will fall back into the upper 90s and a little moisture will return from the south.

There will be just enough moisture to produce a few thunderstorms to the south and southwest of Tucson, but even the metro area has a slight chance of seeing a thunderstorm.

Early next week, a cold front will pass across the Great Basin and bring some breezy conditions to southern Arizona.

This front will also bring drier, cooler air back to the region and will allow our temperatures to drop a few more degrees.

Fall arrives next Wednesday and morning lows in the 60s will have us realizing summer is coming to an end!

Cuyler Diggs

