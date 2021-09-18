Watch
A slight chance of thunderstorms continues through the weekend

Posted at 7:24 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 22:24:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture will remain over southern Arizona and keep a few thunderstorms in our weekend forecast.

Thunderstorms will be isolated and most of us will stay dry, but monsoon is doing its best to hang on just a while longer.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

A system will pass to the north of our region early in the week and will bring dry, breezy conditions back to southern Arizona to start the week.

Fall officially begins Wednesday and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s to make it feel a little more like the season.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the last little bit of monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

