A slight chance for thunderstorms, and a good chance for heat

Triple-digit heat returns
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 20% chance for thunderstorms.

The best chance for potentially strong storms will be in central and western Pima county, along with the Catalina and Rincon mountains by late this afternoon and evening.

Most areas will see dry conditions for much of the upcoming week as high pressure settles over the region.

Temperatures will increase through the weekend with high temperatures several degrees above normal for mid September.

Stay cool and hydrated.

April Madison

