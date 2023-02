TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start to the day, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for showers this afternoon, mainly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will be similar to yesterday, with low 60s for Tucson and mid 50s for Sierra Vista.

Otherwise, dry conditions with a warming trend can be anticipated Thursday through the weekend.

Tucson will warm to the 70s, and even near 80° by Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

