Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A seasonal start to the week, then gusty, much cooler, and a slight chance for rain

Rain and mountain snow approaching
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 08:23:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly and clear start to the day, we'll see increasing clouds and seasonally warm afternoon highs.

Highs will be in the upper 60s today and tomorrow before a chance of rain and much cooler air arrives.

A storm system will bring gusty winds and a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday, along with much cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.

Cold mornings Thursday into the weekend with another round of gusty winds possible Friday afternoon.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018