A seasonal start to the week, then gusty, much cooler, and a slight chance for rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly and clear start to the day, we'll see increasing clouds and seasonally warm afternoon highs.

Highs will be in the upper 60s today and tomorrow before a chance of rain and much cooler air arrives.

A storm system will bring gusty winds and a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday, along with much cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.

Cold mornings Thursday into the weekend with another round of gusty winds possible Friday afternoon.

