TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be nearly a carbon copy of yesterday's weather.

Highs stay hot, and we'll see a 20% to 30% chance for isolated thunderstorms, along with gusty outflow winds and a lot of thunder and lightning.

An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperatures returning closer to normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

