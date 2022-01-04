A quieter weather pattern settles over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A much quieter weather pattern is settling over southern Arizona as high pressure builds over the area.

We'll see a few high clouds from time to time, but no rain or snow is in sight through the weekend.

Temperatures will get warmer as highs climb into the 60s and even into the lower 70s by the end of the week.

Overnight lows will climb back into the lower 40s to help ease the winter chill at night.

Enjoy the mild winter weather!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

