A quiet weather pattern takes us into the weekend along with some warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A quiet weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona with less wind, lots of sunshine and a warming trend on the way for the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 50s and that trend will continue through the end of next week.

A series of weak weather systems will pass to the north and will bring occasional gusty wind to the region over the next several days.

This will keep wildfire danger elevated and we'll all have to do our part to prevent any new wildfires.

This weekend, don't forget the sunscreen and be sure to drink extra water!

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

