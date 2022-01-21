Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A pleasant end to the work week, then some changes move in for the weekend

Breezy, cooler, and a chance for rain coming
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 07:42:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This would be a great day for a round of golf.

Mostly sunny today as highs warm to the upper 60s, then some gusty winds begin to move in tonight.

Winds gusts will pick up between 25-35 mph as a weather system approaches.

Increasing cloud cover for the weekend, with the best chance for rain coming in late Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will drop several degrees before climbing back to near or above average next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018