A pleasant end to the work week, then some changes move in for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This would be a great day for a round of golf.

Mostly sunny today as highs warm to the upper 60s, then some gusty winds begin to move in tonight.

Winds gusts will pick up between 25-35 mph as a weather system approaches.

Increasing cloud cover for the weekend, with the best chance for rain coming in late Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will drop several degrees before climbing back to near or above average next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

