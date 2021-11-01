A pleasant and warm start to November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy and cool to start the day, then warming to the mid 80s in Tucson.
Dry conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend.
A series of weak weather systems will pass across, or north of the area, accompanied by periods of light breezes, passing high clouds, and near normal temperatures.
A great week to make some outdoor plans.
Meteorologist April Madison
