A nice winter weekend arrives before more changes arrive next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some more nice winter weather is on the way for the weekend as temperatures remain above seasonal averages with highs close to 70°.

We will see an increase in cloud cover as a few changes take shape in our atmosphere.

By the middle of next week, a low pressure system will develop over Baja and spin some moisture over southern Arizona.

As the moisture increases, we'll see a few showers develop as early as Tuesday and we could see intermittent showers through Thursday night.

As of now, it looks like rainfall amounts will be light and snow levels will be quite high in elevation.

Enjoy the nice weather and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

