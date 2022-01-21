A nice finish to the work week leads to another wave of winter weather for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more nice day is on the way before another wave of winter weather arrives for the weekend.

The next system won't bring a lot of moisture, but it will be enough to create some light rain and snow showers depending on elevation.

Snow levels will drop down to around 4,500' and light accumulation can be expected above 7,000'.

The biggest change will be the breezy, cooler conditions that arrive Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s and overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.

A warmer weather pattern returns next week!

Cuyler Diggs

