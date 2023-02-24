A nice finish to the week before more winter weather arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter-like weather will give us a little break to finish the week and allow temperatures to climb as we move into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s to start the weekend, but plunge back into the lower 50s to finish the weekend as another strong cold front sweeps across Arizona.

This next system will bring another round of wind, cold air, rain and snow from Saturday night into Sunday.

Snow levels will drop low enough to even produce a few flurries in Tucson, but significant accumulation will occur above 4,000' where another 6 to 8" of new snow is possible above 6,000'.

Another winter-like system arrives by the middle of next week.

Waves of winter weather keep coming our way!

Cuyler Diggs

