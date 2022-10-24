A much colder start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers will clear through sunrise, with breezy winds calming by late morning.

A cold front on the back side of this weather system will bring the first freeze of the season for some areas south and east of Tucson Tuesday morning.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight through 8 AM Tuesday.

Highs will be up to 15° cooler than average today.

Temperatures will warm quickly Tuesday and Wednesday with continued dry weather.

A weak weather system will pass to our northeast on Thursday with a few showers possible over the higher elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties. Otherwise, quiet weather for much of the upcoming week.

Meteorologist April Madison

