Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A much colder start to the week

Freeze Warnings Tuesday morning
First freeze of the season for some southeast areas
Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 09:05:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Showers will clear through sunrise, with breezy winds calming by late morning.

A cold front on the back side of this weather system will bring the first freeze of the season for some areas south and east of Tucson Tuesday morning.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight through 8 AM Tuesday.

Highs will be up to 15° cooler than average today.

Temperatures will warm quickly Tuesday and Wednesday with continued dry weather. 

A weak weather system will pass to our northeast on Thursday with a few showers possible over the higher elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties. Otherwise, quiet weather for much of the upcoming week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018