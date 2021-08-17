A more typical Monsoon pattern expected today and Wednesday. Drier air for the second half of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active night and morning, showers will gradually end by late morning.. with more to come!

Partly cloudy skies by this afternoon, with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later today and tonight.

Expect flooded roads and washes to continue for much of the day, as run-off can happen for several hours after the rain ends.

A more typical monsoon pattern is expected later today and Wednesday, with most locations dry by Thursday into Saturday.

Temperatures will remain below normal for the next few days.

April Madison

